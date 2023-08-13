Live
Just In
For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values- Ashi Singh
Ahead of the 76th Independence Day, actress Ashi Singh, who is seen as the lead in the fictional drama 'Meet', said Independence for her is about being able to make decisions based on personal values and opinions.
Talking about the Independence Day, Ashi said: "Independence for me is about being able to make decisions based on my personal values and opinions that are very important to me. I am proud to be an Indian, and I salute all those who have fought for our freedom.
"As a nation, we have progressed, but we need to work as individuals toward taking a stand for things that are important for the betterment of our country. As a responsible citizen, we must dutifully exercise all our rights and work towards the well-being and progression of our country," she added.