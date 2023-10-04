Live
- Let’s come together and celebrate the festive season with Amazon.in #KhushiyanApnoKiAurApniBhi
- National Vodka Day: 3 Vodka-Based Cocktail Recipes To Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues
- Why only Sisodia, why not BRS or YCP involved in Liquorgate arrested: CPI
- Talasani condemns Chandrababu’s arrest
- Lovlina Borgohain wins historic silver, Parveen takes bronze and boxers finish Asian Games with five medals
- World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Interesting Facts
- World Space Week 2023: Celebrate the Cosmos with Kids, Quotes, Movies, and More!
- Citizens demand extension of timings of Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Park
- Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy, Rankireddy/Shetty only Indians to reach quarters
- Dyson enters Indian wearable market, launches noise-cancelling headphones
Just In
‘Ganapath’ becomes first Indian film to have exclusive Whatsapp channel for fans
Actor Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Ganapath’ by Pooja Entertainment has launched an exclusive broadcast channel on WhatsApp called 'Ganapath Ka Gang', offering exclusive access and special privileges to fans throughout the campaign.
Actor Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Ganapath’ by Pooja Entertainment has launched an exclusive broadcast channel on WhatsApp called 'Ganapath Ka Gang', offering exclusive access and special privileges to fans throughout the campaign.
This initiative also marks the first time an Indian film has established its official WhatsApp channel. The recently unveiled ‘Ganapath’ teaser features Tiger, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in unprecedented roles, radiating charisma and authority. It delivers a world-class cinematic experience, complete with high-octane action sequences, mesmerising visuals, and a compelling storyline, making it abundantly clear that 'Ganapath' is poised to redefine the action genre.
Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.
The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.