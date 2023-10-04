‘Ganapath’ becomes first Indian film to have exclusive Whatsapp channel for fans

Actor Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Ganapath’ by Pooja Entertainment has launched an exclusive broadcast channel on WhatsApp called 'Ganapath Ka Gang', offering exclusive access and special privileges to fans throughout the campaign.

This initiative also marks the first time an Indian film has established its official WhatsApp channel. The recently unveiled ‘Ganapath’ teaser features Tiger, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in unprecedented roles, radiating charisma and authority. It delivers a world-class cinematic experience, complete with high-octane action sequences, mesmerising visuals, and a compelling storyline, making it abundantly clear that 'Ganapath' is poised to redefine the action genre.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.