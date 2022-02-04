Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Outstanding Performance Of Alia Bhatt Steals The Show

As promised the makers of Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi unveiled the trailer of this biopic. Alia Bhatt was a complete show stealer in this trailer and she best fit the bill with her ace dialogue delivery and amazing screen presence. She met the expectations and raised the excitement level of the movie buffs with this trailer.

Alia Bhatt shared the trailer on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Trailer out now. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb."

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Gangubai stepping out of the car to address the gathering even though the people start opposing her. She tears off the speech paper and starts speaking on herself… Gangu says that they have more respect than them as they will sell the respect every night. She teaches a lesson to the people who try to control her and shows off her prowess! She then doles out that she will definitely work towards the better future of their children and provide them education too. In between, it is a surprise to all the audience as Ajay Devgn aka Lala enters the scene and fights with goons in order to protect Alia Bhatt.

Next, she is seen in a school for the admission of her child. When the principal asks about their details, she proudly says, mother name is Gangubai and father name is Devanand. The trailer ends with Gagubai replying to a news reporter with powerful dialogue.

Alia Bhatt is going to essay the titular role and will be seen as Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into a powerful woman who also built connections with the underworld dons. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura. She was fearless and ruled the area just like a queen!

Gangubai Kathiawadi is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.

After being postponed a couple of times, now, this movie is all set to hit the big screens on 25th February, 2022!