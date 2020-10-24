Gauahar Khan calls rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar the bestest

Actress Gauahar Khan cannot stop gushing about rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar, while wishing him on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday.

"zaid_darbar you are a blessing and may your life be filled with all the happiness, health, wealth and success! Ameen! Have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy! From being the most Amazing (also hot) human, to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear, to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when you trouble me) , being goofy comes easy when I'm with you ,to your caring side settling my hair before we click pictures, it only makes you the bestest! I pray for you from the bottom of my heart," Gauahar wrote on Instagram.

The actress also posted snapshots from the birthday party where the two are seen twinning in white.

Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid is a choreographer and social media influencer. A few days ago, rumours were rife that Gauahar and Zaid are all set to be married in November.

However, Gauahar dismissed all such talk.

"These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it," she said.

Among videos that had sparked the rumours is one uploaded by Gauahar where the two can be seen sharing steps on Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's song "Diamond da challa".

At the end of the clip, Zaid goes on his knees and slips a ring on Gauahar's finger, making fans wondered if it is a real proposal.

""Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat .... ??? Jaldi Batao .....#GaZa killing it ... #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh ... #diamonddachalla," Gauahar had captioned the post.