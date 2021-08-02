Geeta Basra Says She Suffered Two Miscarriages Before Her Son Jovan's Birth

It is all known that former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra are blessed with a baby boy three weeks ago. They were all happy sharing the good news with all their fans. They named the little one as Jovan and shared a glimpse of their son on their Instagram pages. Off late, Geeta Basra spoke to the media and opened up about her miscarriages. She doled out that she had two miscarriages before giving birth to Jovan and suggested her fans not to lose hope.



She started off by saying, "The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman's hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen".

She further added, "I decided to completely rest it out in the first trimester. I just took my vitamins and waited for the first three months to get over. After that, we came to Mumbai, and a little later, I took to yoga. That helped me a lot. Long works in the last trimester were a given. My gut instinct told me that this time all will go well. Touchwood, it did".

Geeta Basra shared the good news with all her fans after delivering the baby boy on her Instagram page. Take a look!

The small video showcased a beautiful infant outfit designed with 'Baby Plaha' words.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra got hitched on 29th October 2015. They were blessed with a daughter Hinaya Heer on 27th July 2016 and now i.e on 10th July 2021, they once again turned into parents as Geeta delivered a baby boy!