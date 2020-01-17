Glam Avatars Of Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aryan At 'Love Aaj Kal 2020' Trailer Launch Event

Pataudi Khaandani beti Sara Ali Khan is always a glamazon. She goes with sartorial picks and tops the fashion charts with her ultimate swag. Coming to the young hero Kartik, he also turns out handsome whenever he steps out.

You might be thinking, why are we discussing the fashion statements of these two young actors? It is because they made us clean bowled with their cool outfits at the recently held 'Love Aaj Kal 2020' trailer launch event.

The trailer of this movie is dropped on the internet a while ago and is trending on the top with its intriguing content. Now, we are here to discuss the style game of the lead pair Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan.

Firstly, we will witness the glam show of cute lass Sara Ali Khan… She looked extremely alluring in two-piece western attire. Sara wore black-silver high-neck tee which has silver shimmer all over and teamed it up with a mini yellow skirt. The top has letters 'L O V E' written in yellow shimmer which made us go jaw dropped. Those curly tresses, shimmery eyes, light-hued lips, yellow strap heels and black studs gave her enough oomph and best complemented her attire.

Coming to Kartik, this young actor took over our hearts with a casual avatar. He went with an orange printed tee underneath a heart-shaped printed black jacket. He teamed them with normal blue denim pants and looked extremely modish with spiky hairstyle.



Love Aaj Kal 2020 is being directed by love guru Imtiaz Ali who is known for his own swag of love stories. This movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali under Maddock Films, Window Seat Films, Reliance Entertainment and Jio Studios banners.

All we need to wait is for the 'Valentine's Day', to witness this intense love drama on the big screens.