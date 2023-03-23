Gumraah Trailer: Aditya Confuses With His Dual Roles While Mrunal Faces Challenges In Solving The Murder Mystery

Bollywood's young actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur teamed up for a complete action thriller Gumraah. Being the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Thadam, there are many expectations on it. Aditya is essaying a dual role in this movie while Mrunal will be seen as a cop. Off late, the makers launched the trailer to keep up the attention on the movie ahead of the release and showcased a glimpse of complete action thriller.

Even Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, she also wrote, "Har kahani ke do pehlu hote hain,Sach aur Jhooth; lekin iss kahani ke pehlu hain Gunaah aur Gumraah! #Gumraah Trailer Out Now!"

Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing glimpses of Aditya's dual roles one being a lover boy and the other one being a complete rowdy character! But the twist in the tale is shown when Mrunal and her higher official Ronit are all set to chase a murder mystery. As they get the snap of Aditya as a lead, they arrest both of them and try to bring out the truth! So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the real mastermind behind these murders!

Casting Details of Gumraah:

• Aditya Roy Kapoor in dual-role

• Mrunal Thakur as Inspector Shivani Mathur

• Ronit Roy

• Vedika Pinto

• Mohit Anand

• Deepak Kalra

• Navneet Kaur Thind

Speaking about the movie, Aditya also said, "The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me." The Aashiqui 2 actor said that he is getting a chance to play a double role, which means double the preparation and challenge."

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur said, "My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one".

Gumraah movie is directed by Vardhan Ketkar and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Anjum Khetani under the T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banners. It will hit the big screens on 7th April, 2023!