Had apprehensions playing cam girl in 'Chutzpah': Elnaaz Norouzi

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who will be seen playing a cam girl named Wild Butterfly in the upcoming web show "Chutzpah", says she had apprehensions in the beginning of playing such a character.

She said: "I haven't heard a script like 'Chutzpah' before. The web show features relevant stories all over the world. I was happy and I felt that I needed to be a part of a script like this. I was a little worried thinking how I would be able to do this."

"There were obvious apprehensions of playing a cam girl. I knew it will be done nicely and it would not look bad or sleazy. And that's why I trusted them," the actress added. She said preparing for her role was "different". "I had to perform the same in front of the camera. It was unconventional but everything was interesting about Wild Butterfly because we had so many different looks and I had to wear a different wig for every scene and for every look."

Talking about her character, Elnaaz said, "Since my character had to look sensuous, I had to get into a different mood and at the same time also ensure that it looks subtle and not over the top. The entire character's look was put together nicely, also taking into consideration the nail colour."

She added: "I am really happy that my character has come out so well and done so tastefully. I didn't get scared to take on the role."

"Chutzpah" will premiere on SonyLIV on July 23.