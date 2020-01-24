Top
'Happy Ending' Video Is Out From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

There is no guarantee that every movie has a happy ending… But when it has a happy ending, then everyone will step out of the theatre with a winsome smile.

There is no guarantee that every movie has a happy ending… But when it has a happy ending, then everyone will step out of the theatre with a winsome smile.

Ayushmaan Khurana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan' is totally a comedy entertainer which will portray the emotions of homo-sexual boys in a perfect way.

The trailer made us go ROFL with all the Ayushmann's ultimate comedy scenes. Now, the makers have released the 'Happy Ending' video which made us laugh out louder… Have a look!

Along with Ayushmaan Khurana… Jitendra Kumar will be seen as his love interest in this movie.

This movie is being directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is produced by Anand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishnan Kumar under T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions banners.

This film is slated to release on 21st February 2020.


