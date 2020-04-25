 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Happy Ramadan 2020: Celebrities Wish Their Fans Through Social Media

Happy Ramadan 2020: Celebrities Wish Their Fans Through Social MediaHappy Ramadan 2020: Celebrities Wish Their Fans Through Social Media
Highlights

The holy month of Ramadan has begun yesterday… Along with dawn to sunset fast and offering prayers to God, all the Muslims will also recite the Quran twice a day.

The holy month of Ramadan has begun yesterday… Along with dawn to sunset fast and offering prayers to God, all the Muslims will also recite the Quran twice a day. This holy month will start off with witnessing the crescent moon after Amavasya.

As it is locked down period due to Corona, all the Muslims are advised to offer prayers to God at home itself. They are also advised to maintain social distance.

Even most of the celebrities wished their fans, Happy Ramadan, through social media and stated them to stay at home safely and pray for good health.

We Hans India have collated all the wishes of the celebrities and present them for our readers… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

Raveena Tandon

Ameesha Patel

Nora Fatehi

Sana Khaan


View this post on Instagram

Ramadan Kareem to everyone ♥️

A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on

Hina Khan

Krystal D'Souza

Surbhi Jyoti

Sanjeeda

View this post on Instagram

RAMADAN KAREEM ❤️#ramadan

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh 🧿 (@iamsanjeeda) on

Shoaib Ibrahim


View this post on Instagram

Chand mubarak, #ramadanmubarak 🤲

A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on


Arjun Bijlani

View this post on Instagram

#ramadankareem ..❤️

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

Krishna Mukherjee

View this post on Instagram

Ramadan Mubarak 🤲🏻

A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786) on

We Hans India also wish our readers, Happy Ramadan and hope that Corona leaves the world soon making us get back to normal lives!!!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories