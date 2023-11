Harivansh Rai Bachchan Birth Anniversary Famous Poems by Padma Bhushan Awardee

Legendary poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan made an outstanding contribution to Hindi literature during his lifetime. He is widely known for his creation, Madhushala, who often recites his son and veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan at various events. Harivansh Rai Bachchan was born on November 27, 1907 at Babupatti in the United Provinces during the British Raj.

The teacher, who was born Shrivastava, used "Bachchan", meaning boy, as a pseudonym. For several years he also taught in the English department of Allahabad University.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan's words have been immortalized through his writings and even used in Bollywood films such as Agneepath, which featured Big B and later in its 2012 remake starring Hrithik Roshan.

The celebrated poet was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his immense service to Hindi literature in 1976. The legend breathed his last from him on January 18, 2003. He was 95 years old and died due to respiratory illnesses at the residence of Amitabh Bachchan, Prateeksha.

Today on the anniversary of his birth, let us remember some of his poems that are worth treasuring:

MADHUSHALA

Madiralaya jane ko ghar se,

Chalta hai peene wala,

Kis path se jaun?,

Asmanjas mein hai who bhola-bhaala,

Alag-alag path batlaate sab,

Par main yah batlaata hun- Raah pakad tu ek chala chal,

Paa jayega madhushala.

AGNIPATH

Tu na thakega kabhi,

Tu na thamega kabhi,

Tu na mudega kabhi,

Kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath,

Agnipath, agnipath, agnipath.

PURV CHALNE KE BATOHI

Pustako me nahi chapapi gayi iski kahani,

Haal iska gyat hota hai na auro ki zabani,

Anginat raahi gye is raha par, unka pata kya,

Par gye kuch log is par chod paero ki nishani,

Yeh nishani muk hokar bhi bhaut kuch bolti hai,

Khol iska arth, panthi, panth ka anumaan kar le,

Purv chalne k batohi, bat ki pehchaan kar le.

RUKE NA TU

Dhanush utha, prahaar kar, Tu sabse pehla vaar kar,

Agni si dhadhak-dhadhak,

Hiran si sajag-sajag,

Singh si dahaad kar,

Shankh si pukaar kar,

Ruke na tu, thake na tu, Jhuke na tu, thame na tu.

TEER PAR KAISE RUKU

Teer par kaise ruku main,

Aaj lehrin mein nimantran,

Aaj apne swapn ko main,

Sach banana chahta hun

Door ki iss kalpana ke,

Paas jana chahta hun,

Chahta hun tair jana,

Saamne ambudhi pada jo,

Kuch vibha uss paar ki,

Iss paar lana chahta hun.

VISHWA SARA SO RAHA HAI

Hain vicharte swaon sunder,

Kintu inka sang tajkar,

Vyom-vyaapi shoonyata ka,

Kaun saathi ho raha hai?

Vishwa saara so raha hai.