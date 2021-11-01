HBD Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Best Dialogues From Her Classic Movies

Today is a special day for all the fans of former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she turned a year older and is celebrating her 48th birthday today. She is receiving birthday love from all corners of Bollywood and from her fans too. Off late, she is busy with the shooting of Ponniyan Selvan 2 movie and is once again back to the big screens with a bang!

On this special day, we Hans India are here with the best dialogues of this gorgeous actress from her classic movies… Take a look!

Movie Name: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

"Sau andheron mein bhi roshan ho, us haqeeqat ki talash hai ... teri dehleez pe chhod aaye, us mohabbat ki talash hai ... jhukne ki ibaadat ko toh samjhe jahaan walon ... katne pe joh haasil ho, us jannat ki talash hai".

Movie Name: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

"Mujhe samjhane ki koshish mat karna ... kyun ki agar samjhaoge toh samajh jaaongi ... agar samajh gayi toh bikhar jaaongi"

Movie Name: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

"Kuch zakhmon ke karz lafzon se ada nahi hote"

Movie Name: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

"Kabhi kabhi insaan kuch nahi kehkar bhi … sab kuch keh deta hai"

Movie Name: Jodha Akbar

"Kisi bhi insaan ka dil jeetne ke liye … uske mann mein jhankna padta hai … uski choti choti khushiya, choti peedayein, vishvas aur dhadkano se judna padta hai".

Movie Name: Dhoom 2

"Are you like checking me out?"

Movie Name: Sarkar Raj

"Paisa wahi lagaya jata hai haha see fayda mile"

Movie Name: Devdas

"Tumhare mata pita hai toh mere nahi? Tumhare parivaar ki izzat hai, toh humare nahi? Tumhare mata pita zameendar, toh mere much bhi nahi? Chahe kitne bhi neech gaur ke log ho hum bechnewale par kabhii kisko dhoka nahi dete."

Movie Name: Devdas

"Kyu na karu guroor, tumhare pass hai hi kya Dev, surf troop aur daulat. Mere pass guroor bhi hai, troop bhi hai aur aaj ke baad daulat bhi. Aaj se tunhari humari barabari hogi Dev. Agar log tumhe zameendar khahenge toh me bhi Thakurayeen suun kar itraungi."

Movie Name: Devdas

"Dev jabtak tum wada nahi karte me yaha se nahi jaungi...insaan agar chahe toh sab kuch kar sakta hai... mujhse tumhari halat dekhi nahi jati, mera dum ghuta hai Dev."

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan… Do continue entertaining with your amazing screen presence!!!