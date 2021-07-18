HBD Bhumi Pednekar: Akshay Kumar Wishes This B-Town Actress With A Funky Birthday Post

Today being the birthdays of two stunning beauties of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar, the whole social media is filled with their wishes itself. Bhumi is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and is all happy celebrating the special day with her dear ones.



Well, Bollywood's ace actor and the most busiest person in the showbiz world Akshay Kumar dropped a funky birthday wish for Bhumi Pednekar on his Instagram and made us go ROFL… Take a look!

Akshay Kumar

In this post, Akshay is seen in a deadly pose from Bhumi's back! He also wished Bhumi jotting down, "Trying my best to make the birthday girl smile. She's clearly realised she's turned a year older today. Don't worry Bhumi, hopefully you're getting wiser as well. Happy birthday @bhumipednekar".

This post garnered millions of views and Bhumi also replied to Akshay Kumar commenting, "Sir, You are pure".

Along with Akshay Kumar even most of the Bollywood actors sent birthday love to Bhumi Pednekar virtually through their Instagram Stories. Take a look!

Kiara Ali Advani

Anushka Sharma

Ananya Pandey

Ayushmann Khurrana

Janhvi Kapoor

Katrina Kaif

Speaking about Bhumi Pednekar's work front, she will next be seen in Mr Lele, Raksha Bandhan and Badhaai Do movies.

Earlier Bhumi and Akshay Kumar shared the screen space in Shree Narayan Singh's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' movie. Now, after 3 years they are once again acting together for Raksha Bandhan movie. Bhumi also shared her happiness collaborating with Akshay for the second time to the media. "For starters, the fact that we come from a film that really worked, was loved and had such an important social message that people have similar expectations from our current collaboration as well. But I feel Akshay sir and I have a really feel-good value and people know if we are coming then it will be something meaningful and yet entertaining."

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar...