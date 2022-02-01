HBD Jackie Shroff: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor And A Few Other Celebs Wished This Veteran B-Town Actor

Bollywood's ace actor Jackie Shroff has turned a year older and is celebrating his 65th birthday today. On this special occasion, he is receiving special birthday messages from all his fans and co-actors. His dear son Tiger Shroff shared a beautiful collage on his Instagram Stories and showered all his love on his father…



Tiger Shroff

Along with collating all the throwback and present images of his father Jackie, Tiger also wished him by jotting down, "Happy 18th Birthday to the Best dad love u sooo muchhh. God bless u always with the best health hope I manage to make you a little more proud this year the way im so proud to be your son #ultimate hero."

Divya Dutta

She shared a special pic with Jackie and wished him by jotting down, "Happy bdsy yo the sweetest ever @apnabhidu ! Lots of love".

Vivek Anand Oberoi

A very happy birthday to an absolute legend! One of the most handsome "chaavas" of all time, the original "Hero" @bindasbhidu Love you dada! Have a super duper one! pic.twitter.com/LKCG1mTFhg — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 1, 2022

Even Jackie's wife Ayesha also shared a couple of pics of her dear husband and showered all her love!!!

These images make us go aww as they are all beautiful and rare beautiful ones. She also wrote, "Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World!! Best son and most loving father!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff".

Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff…