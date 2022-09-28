HBD Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Soni Razdan And Neetu Kapoor Wish Him With Special Posts

Bollywood's handsome star actor who belongs to the great Kapoor family Ranbir is celebrating his 40th birthday today and also turned a year older. On this special occasion, he is receiving birthday love from all his fans, co-actors and family members too. Even his wife cute Alia Bhatt wished her dear husband with a sweet post. Along with her even sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, mother Neetu Kapoor, mother-in-law Soni Razdan and a few others wished him through special birthday messages.

Alia Bhatt

She shared a beautiful photo of her dear hubby and wished him happy 40 on this special occasion. Ranbir looked with full beard in the pic and looked awesome!

Soni Razdan

Ranbir's mother-in-law Soni Razdan shared a beautiful pic from the gala wedding and wished him by jotting down, "Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back ! May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop".

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful pic with her son Ranbir and is seen in all smiles. She also wished him writing down, "This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength".

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun dropped a funky pic with the birthday boy and wrote, "Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya... Proud of u my boy".

Kareena Kapoor Khan





































































































Karisma Kapoor

Karisma shared the pics of Ranbir Kapoor and Rima ji on the occasion of their birthdays and wished them by jotting down, "Two very special Kapoor's were born today! One who's soon to be a dad And the other one who has the kindest heart Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and Happy 40th Ranbir #familylove".

Presently Ranbir is in the best phase of his career as his last movie Brahmastra part one: Shiva turned into the blockbuster and the most-needed hit for the Bollywood's box office. He is also part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled movie.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal movie will be bankrolled by Pranay Vanga, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani under T-Series, Cine 1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures banners.

Well, Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied a knot on 14th April, 2022 at the Vastu building, Mumbai amid close family members and industry friends. They dated for many years and married and now, they are all set to welcome the little bundle of joy to their family. It's a great moment for both Kapoor and Bhatt families.