Here Is Our Favourite Reel Cricketer Mohinder Amarnath

The makers of the movie '83' are making us go overwhelmed with releasing the team members of reel Kapil Dev one by one. We have already seen Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and now, we are going to introduce the devil who drove the Kapil devils to victory, Mohinder Amarnath.

Have a look at the pic and witness our yesteryear's cricketer 'Amarnath'…













Saqib Saleem has been roped in to play the character of Amarnath in this movie which has Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Amarnath is fondly called as 'Jimmy' by his teammates and he is known for his beautiful cricket shots.

'83' is directed by Kabir Khan and is jointly produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, Vibri Media and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.



This sports drama shows off how our Kapil devils had snatched the world cup 1983 from West Indies in 1983. Their stroke play will be witnessed on the screens on 10th April, 2020.