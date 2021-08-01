Hindi films that broke stereotypes

The recent OTT-released film 'Mimi' is getting a lot of admiration from the audience for the portrayal of the complex subject of surrogacy in a nuanced way.

In the film, Kriti Sanon plays the role of a dancer who agrees to be a surrogate mother for an American couple in exchange for Rs 20 lakh. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy' (I Want to Be A Mother), that released in 2010.

Before Mimi, several other Bollywood movies have also dealt with the concept of surrogate motherhood.

We takes a look at the other Hindi films that tackle the subject of surrogacy:



'Good Newwz'

The 2019 film 'Good Newzz' is a comedy-drama based on the concept of in-vitro fertilisation. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh it is about a hilarious swap that happens when the two couples attempt surrogacy. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film revolves around two couples with the same surnames pursuing in-vitro fertilisation and waiting for their upcoming babies. However, trouble ensues when they find that the sperm of each couple has been mixed with the other.

'Vicky Donor'

Shoojit Sircar's romantic-comedy 'Vicky Donor' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam with Annu Kapoor in a pivotal role, is a story about the edgy adventures of a sperm donor. Released in 2012 the concept is set against the background of sperm donation and infertility within a Bengali-Punjabi household. Ayushmann's character broke many stereotypes as he played the role of a massively fertile sperm donor.

'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke'

Starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, this film reached a wider audience due to the multi-starrer cast and commercial viability. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, released in 2001, the movie has a melodramatic approach to surrogacy, while its storyline's emphasis on having a biological child. A married couple hires a sex worker to be their child's surrogate mother. However, things get difficult for the couple when the prostitute falls in love with the husband and insists on keeping the baby.