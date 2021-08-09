Hot on OTT: Coming up this week 

Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

What If...? (web series on Disney+ Hotstar, August 11)

Cast: Jeffrey Wright

Direction: Bryan Andrews

Following the creation of the multiverse at the end of Loki's first season finale, the series explores the various branching timelines of that multiverse in which major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films occur differently.

Goofy "Stay at Home" Shorts (film on Disney+, August 11)

Direction: Eric Goldberg

Series of 4 Walt Disney Animation Studios' shorts features: how to wear a mask, how to cook, how to binge watch, and long play.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine (web series on Netflix, August 12)

Cast: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz

Creation: Dan Goor, Michael Schur

The upcoming season will deal with the new parents who are also detectives dealing with their kids and also managing their work. The whole series will be built around things happening around the 99th precinct.

Shershaah (film on Amazon Prime, August 12)

Cast: Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Direction: Vishnuvardhan

This biographical war action film is based on the 1999 Kargil war. The movie traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life fighting for the motherland.

Bhuj (film on Disney+ Hotstar, August 13)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi

Direction: Abhishek Dudhaiya

The film's story is based during 1971 Indo-Pak war when the IAF airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat. Subsequently, 300 local women from Gujarat, led by IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, heroically toiled day in and day out to reconstruct the airbase. This act of resilience was a pivotal moment which not only boosted the morale of the country, but also helped India win the war.

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME (web series on Amazon Prime, August 13)

Direction: Hideaki Anno

The fourth and final chapter of the Japanese animated science fiction film series is the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise.

Modern Love - Season 2 (series Amazon Prime, August 13)

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Kit Harington, Anna Paquin

Direction: John Carney

This eight-part anthology series is inspired by the famous New York Times column of the same name, the first season of the romantic comedy anthology show explored love in its multitude of forms - including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love. Season two features eight new, unconnected stories.