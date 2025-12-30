Hrithik Roshan reflects on flow and growth

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently took a reflective pause, revisiting pages he had underlined nearly 25 years ago—only to discover that their meaning resonates far more deeply today. Sharing the moment on social media, the actor revealed how ideas that once felt like interesting theories have now seamlessly fallen into place, shaped by time and lived experience.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik offered a glimpse into a calm day at his Khandala home, posting a series of photographs that captured both solitude and family warmth. In one image, he is seen absorbed in Flow by renowned psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, whose work on achieving optimal mental states has influenced fields ranging from sports to creative performance. Meanwhile, his sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, are seen enjoying themselves in the swimming pool. Another photograph shows Hrithik working out on the lawn, framed by the quiet serenity of his surroundings.

Captioning the post, Hrithik wrote that rereading those long-underlined passages now feels revelatory, adding that discovering “flow states” is everything. He credited Csikszentmihalyi for the insight, subtly highlighting how clarity often arrives not through urgency, but through patience and personal evolution.

On the professional front, Hrithik is stepping into new territory. He is set to make his OTT debut as a producer with the upcoming Prime Video thriller Storm, set in Mumbai. The project, created and directed by Ajitpal Singh—best known for Tabbar and Fire in the Mountains—is expected to go on floors soon.

Additionally, April 2025 marked another milestone for the actor as he announced his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan, the film will see Hrithik balancing both direction and acting, with shooting scheduled to begin early next year.