I Am Very Excited To Be A Part Of 'Gentleman 2': Prachi Tehlan

Usually, models become heroines in films after their brief modelling career. But Prachi Tehlan says she is different from this regular model transformation to a heroine. She led the national-level netball and basketball teams before entering the film industry. She did Arjan, Bylarus, Mamangam, and Trishanku films. Now, she is venturing into the Pan India arena as the female lead in the budgeted film 'Gentleman 2'.

Prachi Tehlan spoke about 'Gentleman 2', which is to be made on a lavish scale by KT Kunjumon, " I got excited when KT Kunjumon Garu called me with an offer to act in 'Gentleman 2'. I am glad to become a part of a blockbuster movie franchise. I am doing stunts and action sequences in this Gokul Krishna gari directorial. It is a challenging task to do action scenes. I got specially trained to do those sequences in the film. This is a role I have never played before. I will join the shoot very soon."

