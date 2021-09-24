International Emmy Awards 2021 Nominations: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Vir Das Make Their Place

The official Awards season has kick-started a few days ago and from then we are witnessing gala events happening every now and then. Now, it's the time for most-awaited 'International Emmy Awards 2021' awards. Off late, the nominations for these prestigious awards were announced today and the event will be held on November 22 in New York. The winners' will of these prestigious awards will be announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Well, Sushmita Sen's Aarya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and comedian Vir Das bagged their places in the nominations. They all expressed their happiness with their Twitter posts too.

Sushmita Sen









Vir Das





Well, let us check out the nominations:



1. Drama Series

• Arya

• Tehran

• There She Goes – Season 2

• El Presidente

2. Short-Form Series

• Beirut 6:07

• INSiDE

• Diário de Um Confinado

• Gente Hablando [People Talking] – Season 2

3. TV Movie / Mini-Series

• Des

• Atlantic Crossing

• Todas As Mulheres do Mundo (All the Women in the World)

• It's Okay to Not Be Okay

4. Comedy

• Motherland: Christmas Special

• Vir Das: For India

• Call my Agent – Season 4

• Promesas de Campaña [Campaign Promises]

5. Best Performance By An Actor

• Nawazuddin Siddique in Serious Men

• David Tennant in Des

• Christian Tappán in El Robo del Siglo (The Great Heist)

• Roy Nik in Normali

6. Best Performance By An Actress

• Menna Shalaby in Every Week Has a Friday

• Valeria Betucelli in El Cuaderno de Tomy

• Haley Squires in Adult Material

• Ane Garabain in Patria

7. Arts Programming

• Kubrick By Kubrick

• Nakamura-ya family 2020 Mattemashita! Kankuro Shichinosuke Shiren to Kassai no Makuake SP [Kabuki Actors' Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential?]

• Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words

• Emicida – Amarelo: E Tudo Para Ontem [Emicida – Amarelo: It's All For Yesterday]

8. Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

• Covid 19 Adaptarnos O Morir

• 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards®

• Premio Lo Nuestro 2020

• A Tiny Audience

9. Telenovela

• Quer o Destino [Destiny]

• Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi [A Quest To Heal]

• Amor de Mãe [A Mother's Love]

• The Song Of Glory

10. Non-Scripted Entertainment

• Quién es la Máscara [The Masked Singer] – Season 2

• Da's Liefde! [That's Love!]

• The Masked Singer

• I-Land

11. Documentary

• They Call Me Babu

• Cercados [Sieged]

• Toxic Beauty

• Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice