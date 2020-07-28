Interview of Sourabh Raaj

The Mythological Hero



The Krishna of Indian television, Sourabh Raaj has aced it in the modern version of the mythological heroes; effortless, charming and a stealing the hearts of the audience despite breaking the stereotypical symbolism

RADHIKA RAJAMANI

As an actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has been straddling the domains of mythology, history and regular ones as he has been portraying different characters from Krishna, Shiva, Venkatesha to Dhan Nanda and regular roles in television serials. This tall actor has effortlessly slipped into the skin of any of these roles with elegance and felicity. Sourabh is effortlessly convincing as any character. His mythological roles like Krishna and Shiva have won him widespread acclaim. The Mahabharata (where he portrayed Krishna so admirably), which was originally shown on television in 2013 had a re-run recently due to the lockdown. This epic has found favourable viewership and it is to be televised on Star Plus again from July 27.

Excerpts from an interview

What made you take up acting?

It started as a curiosity when I was in second year of college and got selected for my first show in Delhi while I accompanied one of my friends for his audition and there I got noticed.

You have played diverse roles traversing the domains of mythology, history and the regular serials, the most recent being Patiala Babes? How did you manage to play them with such conviction?

Believing in that character, in that moment between action and cut makes it possible I think and like they say acting is all about projecting, I just put my sincere efforts in being in that moment.

What was your reaction when you were offered the role of Krishna?

With extreme happiness there was a sense of nervousness as it felt like a huge responsibility as I know for a fact so many people across the world are his devotees.

You got into the skin of the character of Krishna. What kind of homework /research did you do to play this? Did you read the Bhagavad Gita or any books pertaining to Krishna? How much of effort went into essaying this role?

We had good time before the shoot began. So along with workshops that were provided by the production house (Swastik) through well known artist Mr Rajit Kapoor I also read a lot of books to understand different perspectives like palace of illusion, jaya, difficulty of being good and few others. Then I also read Bhagavad Gita.....recited few shlokas everyday to get my Sanskrit diction correct.

How was it to get into this divine, much-loved character? Playing a Krishna whose stands 6 feet 3 inches tall? People have notions that Krishna is also dark skinned. Krishna has a mischievous side as well as a serious one. You brought in both the aspects through your wonderful expressions.

I think the credit entirely goes to our makers (Siddharth Kumar Tewary) who in spite of my height, complexion had a vision of me portraying Krishna. As in the divinity part goes I have said it many a times as I truly believe in it that it was not I who played the role but the role played me, I surrendered myself to it, that's all I did.

You also had a serene face especially in the episodes on the Bhagavad Gita. How challenging was it for you to play this?

With so much of knowledge based content, that calmness comes naturally if one believes in it, I did not only learn those lines and shlokas but also believed in everything it said, and it's the beauty of its vastness and depth that got reflected I think.

There is a lot of profound philosophy in the Mahabharata, particularly the Bhagavad Gita. How did you tackle these episodes? How much of philosophy did you imbibe?

It's human to falter but what matters is its awareness, from that we can take a step forward to overcome our own ignorance, all of this helps me to introspect.

Your diction was exceptional? How did you work on it?

I practiced the shlokas as much as I could over and over again.

How would you maintain the consistency of your character while shooting?

I believe with every show a journey starts not only of an actor but also of a character, and that character on a daily basis becomes a part of you as long as one is willing and that helps in consistency.

Was it difficult/easy to come out of the character while off the sets?

That depended on the scenes, highly emotional scenes leave their impact for a long time.

Did this character change you in any way?

Like I mentioned it has made me a lot more introspective.

How was the whole experience of shooting the Mahabharat?

The whole experience was full of learning and joy.

What is your reaction to the re-telecast of the Mahabharat now?

It feels great that the show has been running again and is loved by all.

There is a second re- telecast scheduled from July 27...

I feel grateful for this to happen as it is only love of viewers which is making this possible over and again. I have much gratitude for this.

You have played other divine characters like Vishnu and Shiva. Was there any preparation involved in playing them?

Yes preparation is part of our work, be it any character, and playing Shiva after being accepted as Krishna was a big challenge because although they are divine characters they are totally different in many regards. We need to work not only on the physicality of it but also in thought structure.

How was it to break free from these divine roles to play normal characters like the chef Patiala Babes?

It was like flying in an open sky. Felt light yet excited. I loved playing Neil Oberoi.

You also played Venkatesha in the film Om Namo Venkatesha where you shared space with superstar Nagarjuna. How was it working with him? Could you also share how it was doing a Telugu film?

It was great working with Nagarjuna sir. I can never forget the way he conducts himself, so humble, so down to earth, not for once did he make me feel awkward. My experience regarding work culture of Telugu movies is extremely beautiful as everything was planned so well and the discipline it has is praiseworthy.

You worked in the English film Karma...You have hosted shows and have been a radio jockey. How do you find these? Would you take up more such things?

Anything new, creative excites me as it challenges me, and I am very curious by nature. I get attracted to new things and then I want to grow with the experience. I would love to grow in similar way.

Are you disheartened that Patiala Babes has been taken off?

Yes I was, I dint expect it to get over like this but I have taken it with a pinch of salt and moved on.

How do you spend your time when not shooting? Do you do so with the family or pursue other interests too?

Currently my whole time is with family and I am enjoying it completely.

What has been your guiding philosophy/principle in life?

Not one, but many. But mostly live and let live.

What's coming up next?

I will speak on it once it gets finalised.

Any dream project(s)?

One of the dream projects would be getting to play Rabindranath Tagore.