Is C-section or induction planned for Deepika, admission on Ganesh Chaturthi raises speculation

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was spotted at a hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai on Saturday. The actress has been reportedly admitted to the hospital for the delivery of her and her actor husband Ranveer Singh’s first child.

On Friday, the actress, her husband and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. With Ganeshotsav starting from Saturday, the actress is set to deliver the baby on Saturday in all likelihood on the auspicious day.

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February 2024. As per media reports, the actress was said to be in her second trimester in February. The couple shared a post announcing their pregnancy. The post read, "September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

While Deepika was reportedly set to deliver her baby in the last week of September, it looks like the families have planned to welcome the baby by C-section on Saturday. The actress is currently admitted at the H. N. Reliance Hospital.

Earlier, Deepika visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with her family. Expectant celebrity mothers often visit the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for their babies. For the occasion, Deepika was dressed in a teal Benarasi saree, as she walked ahead of Ranveer, who was dressed in a beige kurta set.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram, and five years later on Koffee With Karan, fans got to see their stunning wedding video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the husband and the wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.