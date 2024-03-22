Is Priyanka Chopra Set to Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Movie?

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, and it seems like she's all business. Reports suggest that she's poring over scripts and meeting with the renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, possibly for a new movie collaboration. According to insiders, Priyanka has a packed schedule with various work commitments lined up in her home country.

Sources close to the actor reveal, "Priyanka's trip to India is solely focused on work. Apart from attending an event in Mumbai, she has a series of meetings scheduled for various projects. She's also giving attention to her production house, planning to finalise several upcoming projects under her banner."



The insider also mentions the anticipation surrounding Priyanka's next Hindi project. "There's a lot of buzz around what Priyanka's next move will be in Bollywood. She's carefully considering multiple scripts and meeting with different filmmakers to make the right choice," they disclose.



Interestingly, Priyanka is reportedly exploring the possibility of collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on an action-packed project set in a historical period. "She's quite intrigued by the concept and is currently in discussions with Bhansali regarding the project's details such as schedule, costumes, and more," the source adds.



Additionally, there's speculation that Priyanka's visit might also be connected to the promotion of the second season of Citadel, indicating a busy and exciting time ahead for the versatile actor.

