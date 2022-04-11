Ishaan Khattar Wraps Up The Shooting Of Pippa Movie And Unveils A Glimpse Of His Character

Bollywood's young actor Ishaan Khattar is all going on a strong route from the starting of his career. Right from his first movie Dhaakad to the latest one, Pippa, all of them are interesting ones and are different from the regular ones. He is now busy with a handful of projects… Off late, he wrapped the shooting of his upcoming movie Pippa and shared this happy news with all his fans through social media…

Ishaan also shared the first look poster of his character and impressed all and sundry with his complete transformation… Take a look!

Along with sharing a few BTS pics and first look poster of his character, he wrote, "Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It's been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one.

Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa. See you in the cinemas soon. @rajamenon @priyanshupainyuli @mrunalthakur @sonirazdan @ronnie.screwvala #SiddharthRoyKapur @arrahman @shooterseth @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms @ninadnayampally @anujsinghduhan @raichandrachoor @vijayganguly".

Ishaan is introduced as Captain Balram Singh Mehta and he looked amazing in the soldier avatar. A few pics from his shooting locations are also dropped along with the celebration images.

Taran Adarsh also shared the same poster of Ishaan Khattar and wrote, "ISHAAN KHATTER - MRUNAL THAKUR: 'PIPPA' FILMING ENDS... #Pippa - the 1971 war film starring #IshaanKhatter, #MrunalThakur, #PriyanshuPainyuli and #SoniRazdan - is now complete... #Airlift director #RajaKrishnaMenon directs... Produced by #RonnieScrewvala and #SiddharthRoyKapur... 9 Dec 2022 release."

Pippa movie has Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in the prominent roles. Being a war drama, the movie is based on the life story of Brigadier Mehta who was a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron. He fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 along with his siblings.

Pippa movie is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the RSVP and Roy Kapur Films banners. Ace music director AR Rahman is all set to tune the songs for this war drama.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala earlier spoke to the media on this special occasion and said, "I'm happy that we've begun shooting for Pippa with Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta clapping the inaugural slate. Kicking off the schedule on such a positive note ensures a steady momentum throughout the course of the production. We're raring to go with a brilliant ensemble cast and filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon, who has a savvy eye for war films."

Pippa movie will be released on 9th December 2022 in the theatres!