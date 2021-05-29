"It is a cruel place to survive," says Ileana

Ileana recently marked her Tollywood come back with 'Amar Akbar Anthony' movie which also ended up as the biggest disaster at the box office. Recently, while talking in an interview, the actress said that everything comes down to people and as an actor one just wants the audience to enjoy watching you. Ileana explained that "Popularity is the one thing that balances the fact that the film industry can be a very cruel place to survive. The film industry is brutal but it comes down to people. If they like you that is all you need. So, you just want people to like watching you,". She further added that the industry also has some perks.

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz who recently played the female lead in Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' movie is currently busy romancing Randeep Hooda in an upcoming film 'Unfair And Lovely'.

