It's A Schedule Wrap For Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Goodbye Movie

Tollywood's ace actress Rashmika Mandanna who reached heights in a very time bagged an opportunity to work with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye movie. Well, the makers of this film have announced the schedule wrap news and also shared a few BTS pics from the sets on their official Instagram page.

In these pics, we can witness the party mood of the whole team of Goodbye! Amitabh turned into a DJ for his team and played their favourite music for the night. We can witness Rashmika, Pavail and a few other members of this movie shaking their legs on the dance floor and having fun.



Pavail Gulati also shared the same pics on his Instagram and tagged the party as a beautiful night!

He also wrote, "Schedule wrap! What a beautiful night with DJ @amitabhbachchan in the house!"



Well, a couple of hours ago a BTS pic from the sets of Goodbye movie was leaked which showcased Rashmika and Big B!





In this pic, Big B looked in formal attire wearing a half-jacket and pink shirt. Both Amitabh ji and Rashmika were busy looking at their team member mobile.



There are speculations that the Goodbye plot revolves around a funeral thus, apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta and Teetu Verma in other pivotal roles. This movie is being directed by Vikas Bhal and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment banners.