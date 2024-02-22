Jackky Bhagnani Kisses Rakul Preet After Their Dreamy Wedding, Check Out Their Lovely Moments with Paparazzi!

Bollywood stars Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh recently got married in a beautiful ceremony in Goa. The wedding was filled with happiness as they celebrated with their family and friends from the film industry. Now, as a newlywed couple, they stepped out to greet photographers for the first time after their wedding, and it was pure bliss!

One of the most heart-melting moments was when Jackky Bhagnani, cheered on by the photographers, lovingly kissed Rakul Preet on her forehead. Rakul blushed and hugged him tightly, and they both couldn't contain their laughter, radiating joy for all to see.



Their wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by big names like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor, among others. Rakul looked stunning in her pastel lehenga, while Jackky looked dashing in a beige sherwani. They shared glimpses of their special day on social media, captioning their posts with heartfelt messages.



As a thoughtful gesture, Jackky gifted Rakul a song he had written, composed, and sung himself, adding a personal touch to their celebrations. Their wedding wasn't just about glitz and glam; it was a celebration of love witnessed by their dear ones from the film fraternity.



In their first public appearance as a married couple, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh showcased their love and happiness, spreading warmth and joy to everyone around them.



Congratulations to the happy couple!

