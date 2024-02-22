  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Jackky Bhagnani Kisses Rakul Preet After Their Dreamy Wedding, Check Out Their Lovely Moments with Paparazzi!

Jackky Bhagnani Kisses Rakul Preet After Their Dreamy Wedding, Check Out Their Lovely Moments with Paparazzi!
x

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet  wedding

Highlights

Bollywood's Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a dreamy Goa wedding! They had two beautiful ceremonies, kissed for the cameras, and celebrated with their celebrity friends. Rakul looked stunning in a pastel lehenga, and Jackky wrote a love song for his new wife.

Bollywood stars Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh recently got married in a beautiful ceremony in Goa. The wedding was filled with happiness as they celebrated with their family and friends from the film industry. Now, as a newlywed couple, they stepped out to greet photographers for the first time after their wedding, and it was pure bliss!

One of the most heart-melting moments was when Jackky Bhagnani, cheered on by the photographers, lovingly kissed Rakul Preet on her forehead. Rakul blushed and hugged him tightly, and they both couldn't contain their laughter, radiating joy for all to see.

Their wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by big names like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor, among others. Rakul looked stunning in her pastel lehenga, while Jackky looked dashing in a beige sherwani. They shared glimpses of their special day on social media, captioning their posts with heartfelt messages.

As a thoughtful gesture, Jackky gifted Rakul a song he had written, composed, and sung himself, adding a personal touch to their celebrations. Their wedding wasn't just about glitz and glam; it was a celebration of love witnessed by their dear ones from the film fraternity.

In their first public appearance as a married couple, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh showcased their love and happiness, spreading warmth and joy to everyone around them.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X