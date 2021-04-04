Jacqueline Fernandez Drops The First Look From Her Upcoming Movie ‘Ram Setu’

We all know that the shooting of Akshay Kumar Starrer Ram Setu has kick-started a few days ago. The makers also revealed the first look of Akshay Kumar who is essaying the role of the archaeologist in this movie. Off late, Jacqueline Fernandez also dropped her first look from this film and raised the expectations on the movie.

She took her Instagram and shared the first look poster with all her fans… Have a look!









In this poster, she is seen in a classy avatar with the printed dupatta on her head. This monochrome pic is clicked by none other than the ace photographer and lead actor of this movie Akshay Kumar. Alongside the pic, she also wrote, "First day of #ramsetu 🙏🏻🙏🏻 extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment ❤️❤️ #ramsetu".

Well, a couple of days back Akshay Kumar shared a picture of Nushrat from the sets and showed off how she brings a large carrier from her home.









She is seen holding the steel carriers and dressed up in a classy saree. Akshay also wrote, "That's how @nushrrattbharuccha arrives on the sets of Lunch Box, sorry I meant #RamSetu 😬😂😂 @jacquelinef143".

Here is the first look poster of Akshay Kumar from this movie…









He looked superb in a middle-aged man's look wearing a kurta and blue dupatta. His long bob hairstyle and metallic glasses perfectly complimented his archaeologist's attire. He also wrote, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me".

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' movie. This flick is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. As the Covid-19 virus is rapidly spreading in the country, the shooting is going following all the safety precautions.