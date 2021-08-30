Jacqueline Fernandez Is Questioned By ED Officials In The Money Laundering Case

Bollywood's ace actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the money laundering case in Delhi. This news is confirmed by the ANI news agency through their Twitter page.



Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in Delhi for the last five hours, in a money laundering case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ftUj2CkNcN — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

According to the sources, the ED officials have questioned Jacqueline for almost 5 hours and also recorded her statement. The case is related to the alleged multi-crore extortion racket which is led by Sukesh Chandrashekar. He is accused in a bribery case including the Election commission.

Sources also say that, Bollywood's ace actress Jacqueline is the witness in the case and thus they recorded her statement. They also suspect that Jacqueline might be the victim in this money laundering case as it is related to the fraud of crores of rupees.

Speaking about Jacqueline's work front, she is part of Bhoot Police which is a horror-comedy movie. This movie is being directed by Pavan Kriplani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Asshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners. This movie is planned to release on the Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September, 2021. It has an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam alongside Jacqueline.

This Sri Lankan beauty is in the best phase of her career and will also be part of Attack, Vikrant Rona, Cirkus, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu movies.

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu movie is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, Cirkus will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Reliance Entertainment banners and has Ranveer Singh as the lead actor.

Pawan Kalyan and director Krish's most awaited project Hari Hara Veera Mallu is also one of the main projects of Jacqueline!