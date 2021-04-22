Jacqueline’s monochrome magic

Jacqueline Fernandez launches new campaign by beauty brand. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a stunning monochrome picture on Tuesday on social media.

In the image, Jacqueline is seen sitting on a chair dressed in an off-shoulder playsuit.

She also posted an appeal to her fans to stay safe amidst the ongoing pandemic. Jacqueline co-stars with Akshay Kumar in "Ram Setu" and "Bachchan Pandey".

She has "Kick 2" coming up with Salman Khan, "Bhoot Police" with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, and "Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.