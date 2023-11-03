Jad Hadid: More comfortable in doing things in India as compared to anywhere else in the world

Mumbai: Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Jad Hadid, who will be seen in 'Temptation Island India', has revealed the reason as to why he participated in the youth-based dating show.

Jad said: "I received the offer and didn't want to miss it. Although I had received an offer of a similar format that was very well-paid, I believe I am more comfortable in India than anywhere else in the world."

"The love and attention I have received here, the feeling of being a member of this country, I have never experienced anywhere else in the world. It makes me feel like I belong here even more compared to my own country."

He added that he has "previously watched the original show out of curiosity and thought, ‘Why haven't I been a part of a show like this?"

"Ironically, when you look for something and it comes to you on a silver platter. So, I was approached for the show, and I'm super excited. Temptation Island is all about connection and how you communicate with someone to the point where you build a strong connection. It involves emotions, love, and feelings."

"By including all of these aspects, you gain access to another side of the person you have previously seen in other shows. It's still a reality show, and the person is still speaking truthfully, but it's a completely different experience."

'Temptation Island India' will be streaming on JioCinema from November 3.