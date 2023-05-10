Janhvi Kapoor Drops The First Look Poster Of Her Next ‘Ulajh’

Bollywood’s young actress Janhvi Kapoor is all picking unique subjects along with regular commercial movies and carving her niche with all the interesting subjects. She is now part of a couple of interesting movies like Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Junior NTR’s 30th movie. Off late, she announced her next movie ‘Ulajh and shared the first look poster on her Instagram page… This time she teamed up with young actors like Gulshan and Roshan for a complete patriotic themed subject.



Along with sharing two posters, she also wrote, “The price of secrets is higher in the world of Diplomacy. #Ulajh - Shoot begins at the end of the month @gulshandevaiah78 @roshan.matthew @iamsuds @jungleepictures @meiyangchang @rajeshtailang @sachinskhedekar @rajendra_gupta_official @jitendrajoshi27 #ParveezShaikh @atika.chohan @vineetjain @amritapndy @uzmakhaniman @surya0604 @mamtakamtikar @bhavnajeswani14”.

Going with the first look posters, it showcased Janhvi Kapoor along with JanhviKapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the first one going with the second one she is seen standing in between Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. Janhvi looked awesome and classy sporting in a saree. Even the caption “The price of secrets is higher in the world of Diplomacy” also raised the expectations on the movie.

According to the sources, the movie is a patriotic thriller and has an ensemble cast of Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. The movie will go on floors by the end of this month. Uljah follows the journey of a young IFS officer whose family has a background of patriotism.

Uljah movie will be directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Raazi and Badhaai Ho fame Junglee Pictures banner.

Speaking about Uljah, Janhvi Kapoor said, “When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”