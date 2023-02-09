Janhvi Kapoor: 'It Really Hurts'

Janhvi Kapoor, the rising Bollywood star known for her recent hits Good Luck Jerry and Mili, spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her experiences with criticism. The daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and sister of Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi expressed that anonymous internet comments calling her "nepotism ki bacchi?" can be hurtful.

"No matter what you do, there will always be someone who finds fault or has something negative to say, as it makes them feel important," she explained. However, Janhvi also revealed how she copes with criticism by recognizing her own strengths and weaknesses as an actor, and taking constructive feedback with grace.



"I acknowledge that some people are just sad and trying to take away my happiness, but I appreciate it when someone genuinely appreciates my work and gives me constructive feedback," she said.



Janhvi's talent and hard work have been widely recognized by audiences and critics alike, as her performances in GoodLuck Jerry and Mili received high praise. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

