Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Ulajh’ begins shoot in London
Janhvi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, announced last month that she will be starring in a new Hindi movie called “Ulajh.” Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, the film is in the news again. The film’s shooting has begun in London yesterday. The actress took to her social media profiles to share the news. In Ulajh, she will be portraying the character of an IFS officer.
The movie also boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in prominent roles.
