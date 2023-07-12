'Jawan' Prevue gets 100 million + views in just 24 hours

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue has been a hit ever since it hit the internet. It crossed 100 million views in just 24 hours and continues to be one of the most watched film trainers in a day. The trailer was released on 10th July with a roaring response. Released in three languages - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Jawan arrives in theatres seven months since SRK gave another blockbuster release titled Pathaan.

That film earned over Rs 1,000 crores globally.King Khan’s Jawan stars himself alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. With Jawan Prevue, the netizens were also left excited with the special appearance of Meenamma aka Deepika Padukone.

