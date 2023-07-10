‘Jawan’ Trailer Launch: Reactions

Fans and moviegoers were quick to voice their opinions on Twitter shortly after the preview of the upcoming film 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, appeared on YouTube. “Jawan prevue is the best preview I've ever seen. No other words can describe it! The stunts, the dialogues, the background music, it's pure class and mass," said a fan on Twitter.

Another Shah Rukh Khan fan said, "Something like the Jawan trailer released today "never happened before and never before in Bollywood."

Another fan wrote, "Oh My God!! What did I just see? This is just epic. Epic of the biggest proportion. Never seen before, never happened before and never made before in Bollywood”.

"This is Shah Rukh Khan at his best and the trailer is bigger than anything else that has been released so far. Too many things that shocked me, too many things to talk about. This is SRK at his best! This is bigger than anything else. And only he could be the chief of an army of women”, one Twitter fan added.