Just smile, this too shall pass: Manoj Bajpayee’s simple message strikes a chord

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared a heartfelt and timely message for those navigating difficult phases in life. On Saturday, the acclaimed actor took to Instagram and posted a relaxed picture of himself, casually dressed and smiling warmly at the camera. Keeping the message simple yet profound, he captioned it, “Just smile. This moment will also become a memory.” The post resonated widely, drawing appreciation for its quiet optimism.

The reflective note comes at a time when Bajpayee himself is enjoying a remarkable year professionally. In 2025, he headlined the Netflix action-comedy thriller Inspector Zende, released in September, where he portrayed the eccentric yet sharp Madhukar Zende. The film, featuring Jim Sarbh in a gripping cat-and-mouse narrative, further showcased Bajpayee’s flair for blending intensity with wit.

Another standout project this year was Jugnuma: The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy. The ambitious drama, set against the mystical Himalayan backdrop, earned praise on the international festival circuit, including screenings at Berlinale and Leeds. Presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, the film reaffirmed Bajpayee’s commitment to unconventional and layered storytelling.

His popularity on digital platforms also soared with The Family Man Season 3, as he returned to his much-loved role of spy-hero Srikant Tiwari on Amazon Prime Video. Adding to the excitement, the actor is set to feature in the Hindi adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Last Man in Tower, produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee also shared festive cheer by posting a Christmas message on Instagram, wishing his followers warmth, kindness, and a moment to slow down. A four-time National Film Award winner, Bajpayee continues to stand tall as one of Indian cinema’s most compelling and versatile performers.