Kajal Aggarwal shares her joyous family moments amidst the snowy landscapes of Switzerland

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, currently enjoying a winter vacation in Switzerland with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil, shared enchanting photos from their snowy escapade in Grindelwald. The images feature the Kitchlu family donned in winter attire, posing against the picturesque snow-covered mountains. In some snapshots, Kajal is seen affectionately holding and hugging her baby son, while others capture playful moments against the stunning backdrop.

Captioning the series of photos, Kajal wrote, "From fresh snowfall to hot Rostis- our winter holiday in a minute." Fans expressed their admiration with comments like "awwww" and "brilliant pics."

Kajal Aggarwal, who tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony in October 2020, welcomed their son on April 19, 2022. On the professional front, Kajal is known for her work in the Telugu film industry and has projects like 'Indian 2', 'Uma', and 'Satyabhama' lined up for the future.

The captivating snapshots provide a glimpse into the actress's joyous family moments amidst the snowy landscapes of Switzerland, creating a visually stunning memory of their winter holiday.