Kajol Married Ajay Devgn Against Her Father's Wishes

Bollywood actress Kajol was one of most sought after actors to play the female lead during 2000. Her movies with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn were super hits in those days.

She married Ajay Devgn at the age of 24. However, there's a recent news about her relationship that has gone viral. It is learnt that Kajol's father Shomu Mukerji did not want the actress to marry so early as he wanted her to focus on her profession rather than getting married. Hence her father was averse to this marriage, we hear.

But her mother Thanuja wanted her to get married and settle down. However, going against her father's wish, Kajol married Ajay Devgn. Now the, couple is leading a happy married life. Kajol entered into wedlock in the year 1999 on February 24 in the presence of a few close members of the family as it was a low key affair.

Currently Kajol is staying with her daughter Nysa at Singapore. Nysa is pursuing her studies in Singapore, we hear. Ajay Devgn is staying with his son Yug in Mumbai. Kajol and Ajay Devgn were recently seen in a period flick 'Thaanaji".

"There was no proposal from either side. We became friends. We knew each other and one day we got married. I did not want to make it a big news. I came out of the bedroom and married on the terrace," reportedly said Ajay Devgn in an interview.

Kajol once in an interview had said that she is too talkative and Ajay gives a patient hearing and that is the secret of their happy married life.