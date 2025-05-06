Kajol Recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Look, Fans Recall Iconic Rahul-Anjali Chemistry from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This week, fans were treated to a delicious dose of nostalgia by Bollywood's most famous on-screen couple, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, but via Instagram rather than the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan's highly discussed Met Gala 2025 ensemble was humorously replicated by Kajol on Tuesday, evoking praise, amusement, and a flood of nostalgia from admirers.

Shah Rukh, who made his debut at the esteemed fashion event, looked stunning in a timeless black tuxedo with multiple layers of silver jewellery. Constantly enjoying a good time, Kajol shared side-by-side pictures of herself imitating SRK's attire on Instagram. "Hmmmm, spot the difference," she captioned the photo, tagging her long-time friend and co-star. She was wearing a black jacket and accessorising it with bright silver pieces, including massive bangles, rings, a nose ring, and big earrings.

As soon as possible, fans filled the comments, comparing it to their favourite Kuch Kuch Hota Hai characters, Rahul and Anjali. "No difference—he's the king and you're the queen," an admirer commented. "Come on, Rahul and Anjali, let's take a group photo," said another. The pair's lasting status as Bollywood royalty was further reinforced by comments such as "Best friend core" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes" that reverberated throughout the post.

The two have starred together in films such as My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Their most recent collaboration was in Dilwale (2015). Fans are still enchanted by their camaraderie off-screen, even though they haven't seen together on film since.

What’s Next for the Stars?

Kajol is set to appear in the upcoming horror film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 27.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will star in King, an action film directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame. The project, which reportedly features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, is expected to begin filming later this year.

Fans may have to wait for a big-screen reunion, but moments like these—full of warmth, humor, and nostalgia—keep the magic of Kajol and SRK alive and thriving.