Kangana Gets Emotional About Thalaivi 

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is always known for her caustic comments. She keeps creating controversies with such remarks and as a result, she is always in the news.

We all know that a grand event was arranged on the occasion of her birthday in Chennai on March 23. During this program, the trailer of her much awaited Tamil movie "Thalaivi" was released. Kangana Ranaut, who was present on the occasion was in tears after she became emotional. While profusely thanking Vijay who is the director of the movie "Thalaivi", the actress broke down and could not supress her tears during the course of her speech.













The video of Kangana losing control of her emotions, has gone viral on social media. In fact, Kangana who herself has shared this on social media has said that she felt light after crying. "I call myself as Tiger, because I never cry. Nor I allow anyone to make me cry. I don't even remember the occasion when I cried. But today I cried, in fact I cried very much. And as a result I felt very happy" thus stated Kangana.

While speaking about director Vijay, "The only director who didn't make me feel inferior but instead made me feel proud about my talent is director Vijay. I have never met a guy like Vijay in my life," said Kangana.

"The respect that is given to a male actor is not given to the actresses. But I learnt from Vijay how to behave with actors and actresses, and how to become a part of creativity by working with the director," said Kangana concluding her speech after wiping her tears.

Kangana had once said, "Usually, they throw me out of the cinema. But Vijay not only recommended me but also forced me to act in this movie. This kind of situation is very rare in my life".

The movie "Thalaivi" which is based on the life story of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalitha has created a lot of expectations.

Just two days ago, an announcement about National Award for Kangana Ranaut was made. This is not the first time the actress is winning a National Award. She had won national awards for her earlier movies Manikarnika, and Panga too.