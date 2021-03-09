Kangana Ranaut Drops An Emotional Message To Director AL Vijay As The Journey Of ‘Thalaivi’ Movie Comes To An End

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen as reel Jayalalithaa who is the former Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu… Being a biopic titled as 'Thalaivi', this movie showcases the story of film star Jayalalithaa and her life journey. From her childhood to politics, every detail of her life will be shown on the big screens. As the movie is all set to release in April, 2021, the makers are busy in the dubbing part. As the movie is all set to wrap up soon, Kangana Ranaut has dropped an emotional message on her Twitter page addressing the director Vijay and thanked him heart-fully…





Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make (cont) pic.twitter.com/lqTgGc3JSp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2021

Along with sharing a few pics from the sets of 'Thalaivi' movie, Kangana also wrote, "Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make (cont)".





First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea,coffee,wine,non veg,parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2021

She further added, "First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea,coffee,wine,non veg,parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs (cont)".





I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you,spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta,I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you

Love

Yours kangana — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2021

Kangana concluded jotting down, "I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you,spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta,I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you

Love

Yours Kangana".

Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Thalaivi movie will hit the big screens on 23rd April, 2021… Kangana is also busy with Dhakad and Tejas movies and will also be seen in the sequel of 'Manikarnika' flick.