Kangana Ranaut Extends Gudi Padwa Wishes To All Her Fans Through Social Media

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut always stays active on social media and shares her updates with her fans. On this special day, she extended the 'GudiPadwa' wishes to all her fans and looked beautiful in her traditional attire.

In this pic, Kangana is seen praying Goddess Durga and was seen beautiful draping a pattu saree. She wore a baby pink saree which is enhanced with gold and pink border. She upped her traditional look with gold choker, matching jhumkas and nose pin. She also wrote, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don't know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

Earlier Kangana also shared a pic of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister MG Ramchandran.

He was seen addressing the people waving his hand. Kangana wrote, "He was God .... #Thalaiva".



Well, she also asked her fans whether lockdown will be imposed in the Maharashtra state or not.

This tweet reads, "Can anyone tell me if Maharashtra has a lockdown? Semi lockdown? Fluid or fake lockdown? What is going on here? No one seems to be wanting to make decisive decisions. ChanguMangu gang fighting with existential crisis To be or not to be while every moment hanging like a sword."



Speaking about KanganaRanaut's work front, she will be next seen in the Thalaivi movie. Kangana is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu VardhanInduri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

The film's release date is postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 positive cases… Thalaivi' team shared an official note which reads, "As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release if in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though out film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of 'Thalaivi'. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support."