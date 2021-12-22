Kangana Ranaut Fails To Appear before Mumbai Police Over Social Media Posts Case…

Bollywood's firebrand actress Kangana Ranaut is now full busy with a handful of movies. She will be next seen in Tejas and Dhaakad movies and is also lined-up with a couple of prestigious projects too. Amid her busy schedule, she never forgets to be active on social media. She often shares her views about on-going incidents and issues in the country. It is all known that the central government has taken back the 3 new farming laws with the protest of the farmers. Well, Kangana dropped a tweet against the farmers and landed in the soup and this made her bag another 'Case'! Off late, Kangana couldn't attend the questioning session in Mumbai regarding this case.

Earlier the Mumbai Police issued a notice to her to appear to the investigation today i.e on 22nd December, 2021. Well, her lawyer spoke to the media regarding this and said, "Going by the spirit, aim and intent of the high court order, we requested the investigation officer for an earlier date and wanted to expedite the process before the next court hearing. However, the investigation officer was not willing to accommodate us. He neither responded to my messages or calls nor did he revert on the letter which was served on him immediately after the order."

He also added, "Now my client will appear before him on another earliest date as may be available. If the officer does not accommodate us, then we will leave it to the high court to decide on the matter on merits."

In Tejas movie, Kangana is essaying the role of a fighter pilot and in Dhaakad movie, Kangana will essay the role of an officer named Agent Agni in this spy thriller…