Kangana Ranaut Launched Her Own Production House ‘Manikarnika Films’

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut has launched her own production house 'Manikarnika Films'. On the occasion of her father's birthday, she also shared a heartfelt message on her Twitter page and dropped a throwback pic of him.

Launching the logo of @ManikarnikaFP with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ulaMK62m7l — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 1, 2021

Through this post, Kangana shared the logo of her 'Manikarnika Films' production house.



Well, her first project will be on the digital platform instead of the big screens. She will make her debut as a producer with 'Tiku weds Sheru' movie which is a cute love story. Well, the movie will also have most of the newcomers as part of encouraging the new talent.



Well, on the occasion of Kangana Ranaut's father's birthday, she also wished him with a heartfelt post…

Dear Papa

I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven't just got your blood but also your fire.

Happy Birthday Papa

Your's

Babbar Sherni Chotu pic.twitter.com/PP5ZinMjpS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 1, 2021

Well, yesterday Kangana Ranaut released a video message to all her fans about how the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country…

Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up .. pic.twitter.com/pW1lwzip8R — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 30, 2021

She said that, foreign countries are trying to put the image of Indian down as if they didn't fight with the Covid-19. She asked the people to stay away from these foreign daddies and asked Government to take steps to stop such image-falling incidents. She also wrote, "Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up ..".



Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, she will be next seen in Tejas and Dhakad movies. Her Thalaivi movie is all set to release soon but as the Covid-19 pandemic is creating a health emergency situation in the country, the release date is postponed.