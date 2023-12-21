Kangana Ranaut makes her entry into active politics; confirms her father

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is set to make her entry into active politics by contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 on a BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) ticket. The confirmation of Kangana's political debut comes from her father, Amardeep Ranaut, who mentioned that details about her constituency will be determined after the BJP's decision.





Kangana Ranaut recently had a meeting with BJP's National President JP Nadda at her residence in Kullu, sparking widespread speculation about her entry into politics with the support of the ruling party. The actress has been a vocal supporter of the BJP for several years, expressing her alignment with the party's political and religious ideologies.



Born in the Sarahan village in the Sarkaghat constituency of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana had previously shared her political aspirations during a media interaction in Dwarka a few months ago.

While making her mark in the political arena, Kangana continues to pursue her acting career and is currently shooting for an untitled psychological thriller alongside her “Tanu Weds Manu” co-star Madhavan.