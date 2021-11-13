Kangana Ranaut Offers To Return Padma Award If She Is Proven Wrong On Her 'Real Freedom' Statement

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut once again dropped a controversial comment doling out that real freedom was attained in 2014 after the Narendra Modi government came into power. This statement was totally controversial and made the headlines. Off late, Kangana defended herself and offered to return her Padma Shri award if she is proven wrong.



Kangana Ranaut who is an active social media user took to her Instagram Stories and shared some excerpts.

Along with sharing the excerpt, she tagged it with "Just to set the record straight" statement.

This image reads, "I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers."

This is another Instagram Story post of Kangana Ranaut... Take a look!

Well, it didn't stop here as Kangana has sought answers for Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose's death. In another statement, she said, "Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this".

Kangana also said that she is ready to face the consequences, "As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ... today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) ... Jai Hind."