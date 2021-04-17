Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Charlie Chaplin On His Birth Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut who always stays active on social media, treats her fans with frequent posts. Today, being legendary actor Charlie Chapli's birth anniversary, she reminisced this great artist and shared a beautiful Twitter post.

Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist,an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer,highly skilled editor and par excellence screen writer n composer,Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tv9Do5aOdu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Along with sharing a few images of Charlie Chapli, Kangana also wrote, "Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist,an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer,highly skilled editor and par excellence screen writer n composer,Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin".



Well, this post garnered millions of views and many of her fans have replied in the comments section.



One Twitter user wrote, "He was an extraordinary storyteller, my favorite chaplin film is City Lights, it also has in my opinion, one of the greatest endings of a film ever." Another one wrote Kangana makes it a point to appreciate yesteryear artists. "Just love the way you tweet about yesteryear superstars and veterans from whom we should take inspiration! Rather than making movie mafia our role model who even after being called out so many times continue their ruthless politics and favouring sycophants & insiders!!!".



Well, speaking about lockdown in Mahareashtra, Kangana has shared a funny image and expressed her view to the netizens.

Coming to Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in Thalaivi movie. Being the biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalaitha, Kangana will essay the titular role and step into the shoes of this iron lady.



Although the movie's release date is postponed, all her fans are eagerly awaiting for the announcement of next release date.

'Thalaivi' team shared an official note regarding the postponement of release date, "As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release if in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though out film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of 'Thalaivi'. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support."



'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.