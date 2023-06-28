  • Menu
Kangana Ranaut reveals about her next biggie

Kangana Ranaut
Actress Kangana Ranaut (File Photo)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be next seen in “Chandramukhi 2” and “Emergency,” has made headlines for her new film. The “Manikarnika” actress took to her Instagram profile and announced that her next project is with producer Sandeep Singh of Legend Studios, whom she has known for over 30 years.

“It is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role. Further details will be announced soon,” states the actress. The ardent fans of the Queen actress are eagerly awaiting further updates on the new yet untitled magnum opus. It is heard that Kangana will co-produce the movie under her banner, Manikarnika Films.

On the other hand, Kangana’ next directorial “Emergency” is confirmed to hit screens on November 24, 2023, and “Chandramukhi 2” is likely to open in theaters on September 15, 2023.


